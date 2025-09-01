'It is I, the Immigrant' by Elizabeth Jiminez Montelongo

Elizabeth is the editor of La Raiz magazine and is based in San Jose.

Her work is Chicana poetry, acknowledging Indigenous roots, belonging on this continent. It's poetry for Raza empowerment, across colonial borders. Her book, Breathe Liberación, was published by editorial Xingao. Her poem, "It is I, the Immigrant" starts with a line that comes to mind from conversations in community, current events, or things she sees and reads. She let the poem flow spontaneously.

It is I, the Immigrant

It is I, the immigrant

Arrived on this side of the continent

Thirteen thousand years ago,

Returned over three decades ago,

One cell, smuggled in my mother’s ovary,

As she crossed the border.

It is I, the immigrant

Who took your spot at that school,

Paid with the taxes

Taken from my parents’ paychecks,

Paid with the property taxes

Charged quietly in the rent bills.

It is I, the immigrant

Who took your spot at that university,

Who swiped the degrees,

Who took off with the debt of education

For the opportunity

To snatch up the better underpaid jobs.

It is I, the immigrant

Who took your languages,

Added them to her own,

Who took back her native language

Because words are more powerful

Than spilled blood.

It is I, the immigrant,

Unrepentant breeder of seven sons

Who commit the crimes of demanding justice,

Murdering indifference,

Trafficking awareness.

It is I, the immigrant

Returning home.

