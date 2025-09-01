'It is I, the Immigrant' by Elizabeth Jiminez Montelongo
Elizabeth is the editor of La Raiz magazine and is based in San Jose.
Her work is Chicana poetry, acknowledging Indigenous roots, belonging on this continent. It's poetry for Raza empowerment, across colonial borders. Her book, Breathe Liberación, was published by editorial Xingao. Her poem, "It is I, the Immigrant" starts with a line that comes to mind from conversations in community, current events, or things she sees and reads. She let the poem flow spontaneously.
It is I, the Immigrant
It is I, the immigrant
Arrived on this side of the continent
Thirteen thousand years ago,
Returned over three decades ago,
One cell, smuggled in my mother’s ovary,
As she crossed the border.
It is I, the immigrant
Who took your spot at that school,
Paid with the taxes
Taken from my parents’ paychecks,
Paid with the property taxes
Charged quietly in the rent bills.
It is I, the immigrant
Who took your spot at that university,
Who swiped the degrees,
Who took off with the debt of education
For the opportunity
To snatch up the better underpaid jobs.
It is I, the immigrant
Who took your languages,
Added them to her own,
Who took back her native language
Because words are more powerful
Than spilled blood.
It is I, the immigrant,
Unrepentant breeder of seven sons
Who commit the crimes of demanding justice,
Murdering indifference,
Trafficking awareness.
It is I, the immigrant
Returning home.