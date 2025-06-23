'Decomposing Mystic' by poet Danni Blackman

Danni Blackman make self published zines of original poetry, collages, and drawings through their visual artist name, Decomposing Mystic.

Decomposing Mystic

Today the trees whispered to me, “forgive yourself. Forgive yourself. Forgive herself.”

I hugged her with an offering.

we merged into one.

I tasted her blood in mine.

We listened. We understood. We witnessed and released our aches in decay, to the source of who’s responsible. There’s only so much one can touch within its field. There’s always a time when an entity has no choice but to face his own mess, his own madness himself;

when he is only left striking his wand at his own mirrors and reflections. As he cursed in a desperate and final blame game, his forest whispers, “forgive yourself.” As he warps in decay, merging with his scarred companions. They pray, “forgive yourself. Forgive herself.” As he rote beneath their roots, they say, “I am released.”