'Sometimes the Moon' by poet Dr. Naomi Helena Quinonez

Dr. Naomi Helena Quinonez is a Chicana poet activist and educator here in the Bay Area. They are the author of three collections of poetry: Hummingbird's Dream/Sueno de Colibri, The Smoking Mirror, and Exiled Moon.

Dr. Quinonez will be performing the opening invocation/ceremony at this year's San Francisco International Flor y Canto Literary Festival which takes place June 20th and 22nd right here in San Francisco's own Mission District.

SOMETIMES THE MOON

Sometimes the moon

tells us stories

but we don’t hear them

Sometimes the moon

divulges her secrets

to the night

but we don’t listen

Sometimes the moon

waits in shadow

to pour her tales

into our dreams

but we ignore them

We have forgotten

the language

of stars

and the moon’s

ancient tales

about death and dying

and remembrance

The old stories

about how wounds

are made and healed

and how the essence

of our unruly lives

does not vanish

at daybreak

Forgetfulness exiles

the divine feminine

from the cool, creative

indigo twilight

of consciousness

To a sun struck

broken world

a mania of manipulated

masculinities

and endless destructions

in the stark light of day