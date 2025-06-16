'Sometimes the Moon' by poet Dr. Naomi Helena Quinonez
Dr. Naomi Helena Quinonez is a Chicana poet activist and educator here in the Bay Area. They are the author of three collections of poetry: Hummingbird's Dream/Sueno de Colibri, The Smoking Mirror, and Exiled Moon.
Dr. Quinonez will be performing the opening invocation/ceremony at this year's San Francisco International Flor y Canto Literary Festival which takes place June 20th and 22nd right here in San Francisco's own Mission District.
SOMETIMES THE MOON
Sometimes the moon
tells us stories
but we don’t hear them
Sometimes the moon
divulges her secrets
to the night
but we don’t listen
Sometimes the moon
waits in shadow
to pour her tales
into our dreams
but we ignore them
We have forgotten
the language
of stars
and the moon’s
ancient tales
about death and dying
and remembrance
The old stories
about how wounds
are made and healed
and how the essence
of our unruly lives
does not vanish
at daybreak
Forgetfulness exiles
the divine feminine
from the cool, creative
indigo twilight
of consciousness
To a sun struck
broken world
a mania of manipulated
masculinities
and endless destructions
in the stark light of day