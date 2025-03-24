'For a Spell' by poet Blas Falconer
Blas Falconer is a queer Latine poet who is currently teaching in the MFA at San Diego State University.
"For a Spell"
You dip the end of the small plastic wand
into the soapy water, hold it
to your mouth, and blow gently, so
the iridescent film
within the serrated ring
trembles as it grows and grows, until
you are—we are—in it,
all that has ever or will ever waits
outside the bubble, which floats, now,
slowly to the ground.
*
When a bubble floats to the ground
it means something is about
to break. A spell can be
broken. We say, You fall
under a spell the way
we say you fall
in love. For a spell means, an undefined
but short period of time,
as in, For a spell, we didn’t want
anything else.