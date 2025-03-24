'For a Spell' by poet Blas Falconer

Blas Falconer is a queer Latine poet who is currently teaching in the MFA at San Diego State University.

"For a Spell"

You dip the end of the small plastic wand

into the soapy water, hold it

to your mouth, and blow gently, so

the iridescent film

within the serrated ring

trembles as it grows and grows, until

you are—we are—in it,

all that has ever or will ever waits

outside the bubble, which floats, now,

slowly to the ground.

*

When a bubble floats to the ground

it means something is about

to break. A spell can be

broken. We say, You fall

under a spell the way

we say you fall

in love. For a spell means, an undefined

but short period of time,

as in, For a spell, we didn’t want

anything else.