'How to Salt' by poet Brennan Defrisco

Brennan DeFrisco is a multiracial white male poet, voice actor & teaching artist from the Bay Area by way of Portland, Oregon. His book of poetry "Honeysuckle & Nightshade" was published this year by Swimming With Elephants Publications.

How To Salt

pinch / sprinkle / dash / season / flavor / trust shakers at your own risk /

preserve the fish or flesh for later / evaporate the sea / make the sweet

sweeter / insist taste pronounce its name louder / warm the new house /

consecrate the grounds / throw in fire until crackling / bring balance to

altar / watch the city fall / ward off dark spirits / pitch over left shoulder /

circle for protection / praise goddess of fertility / cleanse energy / bless

the wedding / add to ashes before burial / sanitize the pool / pry from

the mine / melt ice to save the driver or passerby / remove iron & metals /

add for soap / add for glycerin / add to kiln for stronger glaze /

add to taste until the tongue moves / like a snake under alkaline waves