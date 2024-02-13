MUNI DIARIES: Life in the Muni-verse

In the second of four MUNI DIARIES episodes airing this week, we hear what can happen when you take off your headphones, put down that book and engage with the muni-verse around you:



Storyteller Alex Randall introduces the concept of "Muni chats"

Artist George McCalman talks about finding inspiration on the bus

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.