'Through The Night' Documents The US Childcare Crisis With A Focus On A 24-Hour Daycare Center

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Through the Night, a new documentary that follows three working moms whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center: a mom working the overnight shift as an essential worker at a hospital, another holding down three jobs to support her family, and a woman who for over two decades has cared for the children with nowhere else to turn.

Due to the pandemic, many childcare providers have been forced to close, leaving many working families and single mothers without child care. President Biden has proposed a $25 billion plan to help childcare providers reopen safely and $15 billion in childcare assistance for families.

Guests:

Loira Limbal, director and producer of Through the Night and senior vice president of programs at Firelight Media

Deloris "Nunu" Hogan, co-founder and primary care provider at Dee’s Tots Childcare in New Rochelle, New York

Gina Fromer, CEO of Children’s Council of San Francisco, a nonprofit advocacy group for childcare

Web Resources:

Watch the film: Now playing in virtual cinemas

Donate to the Essential Care Fundraiser

The Guardian, Adrian Horton: 'If it wasn’t for us, essential workers couldn’t go to work': a film on 24/7 daycare

Vox, Anna North: Biden’s Covid-19 stimulus plan includes $40 billion for child care