Thousands Gather For Women's March Rallies In San Francisco And Across The US

By AP & Jenny Shao 11 minutes ago

Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration.

The fourth annual marches were aimed to harness the political power of women, although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years. The first marches in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies on the day after President Trump was inaugurated. The protesters planned to march around the White House on Saturday, but Trump wasn’t there. He is spending the holiday weekend at his resort in Florida.

Women's March

