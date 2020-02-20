 San Francisco Proposition D: Vacancy Tax | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

San Francisco Proposition D: Vacancy Tax

By 41 seconds ago
  • A father and son spend time together over breakfast at a cafe in the North Beach Section of San Francisco on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Around one in every five North Beach storefronts were vacant in 2018.
    A father and son spend time together over breakfast at a cafe in the North Beach Section of San Francisco on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Around one in every five North Beach storefronts were vacant in 2018.
    Richard Vogel / AP Photo

Some of San Francisco’s most popular neighborhoods have an empty storefront problem. In North Beach, one in every five storefronts were vacant in 2018. The city says this problem’s on the rise, though it doesn’t know how widespread it is.

There are a lot of reasons this is happening, including high rents and labor costs, San Francisco’s onerous permitting process, and online shopping. Landlords are also a contributing factor, some of whom are leaving storefronts empty while they wait for a higher-paying tenant.

Proposition D — or the vacancy tax — is tackling that problem by taxing landlords for their empty storefronts. Beginning in 2021, any landlord with a storefront that’s been empty for more than six months would be charged a fee, which goes up based on how big their ground-floor storefront is and how long it’s been empty. This would only apply to neighborhood commercial districts.

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put Prop D on the ballot, and the city controller says it could raise up to $5 million for the city every year. Real estate groups and business associations also support the measure, and proponents have raised over $32,000.

Some landlords are critical of the measure. They argue the vacancy tax will just make doing business in San Francisco harder and would fail to cut down on vacancies much. Critics also say San Francisco’s empty storefronts are mostly the city’s fault anyway, because of its permitting process.

So, just to recap: A yes vote for Prop D approves a new property tax on certain empty storefronts. A no vote opposes that tax. The measure needs a two-thirds vote to pass.

Tags: 
elections
2020 elections
2020 Election Briefs
election briefs

Related Content

San Francisco Proposition A: Facilities Bond For City College Of San Francisco

By Feb 11, 2020
Justin Yap / Flickr Creative Commons / used under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Prop A would let City College of San Francisco borrow up to $845 million by issuing bonds. The money would go to buy or construct new buildings and fix up existing ones at the nine campuses to make them safe and energy efficient.

San Francisco Proposition B: Earthquake Safety And Emergency Response Bond

By Feb 12, 2020
David Seibold / Flickr Creative Commons, used under CC BY-NC 2.0, cropped

If you live in San Francisco, you’ve likely thought about the ‘Big One.’ So Proposition B probably won’t come as a big surprise. The measure is called the Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response Bond. It would allow the city to issue around $600 million to pay for earthquake-related infrastructure improvements 

San Francisco Proposition C: Retirement Benefits For Former Housing Authority Employees

By Feb 13, 2020
Anoka County Library, used under CC-by-2.0

San Francisco’s Prop C is an incredibly small and specific ballot measure, but it’ll likely mean a lot to the handful of people it affects. 