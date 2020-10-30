 Philosophy Talk: Are We All to Blame? | KALW

Philosophy Talk: Are We All to Blame?

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

Do we all contribute to big, systemic problems like racism and climate change?


It’s easy to identify the pressing issues facing our world today, but it’s much more difficult to assign responsibility for them. Often the blame is placed on collectives — on entire governments, nations, and societies. But does the responsibility truly all fall to them? How can we identify precisely whose fault it is, for example, that we are experiencing climate change, or that hate crimes occur, or that there is a gender wage gap? Or do we as individuals hold a certain amount of responsibility for such pervasive, systemic issues? Josh and Ray avoiding pointing fingers with Maron Smiley from Brandeis University, author of Moral Responsibility and the Boundaries of Community. Sunday 11/15 at 11 am.

Tags: 
philosophy
community
morality
responsibility

