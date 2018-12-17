One Planet: How the food industry manipulates nutrition science

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Professor Marion Nestle joins us to talk about her latest book, Unsavory Truth: How Food Companies Skew the Science of What We Eat.

It reveals how the food industry manipulates nutrition science and shapes our understanding of nutrition and health. She says we need and deserve sound nutrition advice aimed at promoting public health—not corporate interests, so how do we make that happen? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Marion Nestle, Paulette Goddard Professor, of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita, at New York University, and the author of Unsavory Truth: How Food Companies Skew the Science of What We Eat

Web Resources:

