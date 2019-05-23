 Mia Nakano is documenting queer Asian Pacific American experiences one snapshot at a time | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Mia Nakano is documenting queer Asian Pacific American experiences one snapshot at a time

By Jenee Darden & Bo Walsh & Tarek Fouda 3 minutes ago
  • Mia Nanako
    Mia Nanako
    Andria Lo

Mia Nakano is a photographer and archivist with an interest in LGBTQ stories. But she used to struggle to find resources on queer and trans Asian American history. So she took it upon herself to begin documenting their experiences.

"The camera was a way for me to be around other people and have a purpose, but not have to be fully immersed in the room."

Today, Mia is the Executive Director and co-founder of the Resilience Archives, an organization she began in collaboration with San Francisco-based community organizing group APIENC. It blends visual and performance arts to share the narratives and histories of Bay Area LGBTQ Asian Pacific Americans. 

You check out Mia’s work in the upcoming Resilience Archives live showcase Performing Visible Resilience on May 31 at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco.

Tags: 
Sights & Sounds
art
photography
San Francisco

Related Content

Dickson Lam on growing up in the projects and overcoming trauma

By & Bo Walsh & Tarek Fouda Apr 30, 2019
Lisa Keating

In his memoir "Paper Sons," award-winning author Dickson Lam takes readers to the North Beach projects of San Francisco, where he grew up in the early 90s.

Karen Gutfreund showcases the righteous rage of feminist art

By & Bo Walsh & Tarek Fouda Apr 29, 2019
Courtesy of Karen Gutfreund

Fahrenheit 213 is a group art exhibit made by feminist artists and writers, dozens of them from around the Bay. It spotlights works inspired by feminist protest. The exhibit is co-curated by artist-activist Karen Gutfreund. 

Fahrenheit 213 is showing at the Arc Gallery in San Francisco through May 11.

Nick Ishimaru brings modern and ancient traditions to Japanese theater

By & Tarek Fouda & Bo Walsh Apr 25, 2019
Courtesy of Theatre of Yugen

More than forty years ago, San Francisco’s Theatre of Yugen became one of the first American theater companies to feature classical Japanese theater arts.