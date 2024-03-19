© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Some Presidio trails closed to dogs during pupping season

KALW | By Shereen Adel
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:06 AM PDT
Flickr user Mike's Birds / used under CC BY-SA 2.0
Coyote, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

It’s coyote pupping season and that means that some trails in the Presidio in San Francisco are closed to dogs.

Starting Monday, March 18 through early September dogs aren’t allowed on the Park Trail from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade or the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course.

All trails in the Presidio will remain open to people. You can find more information, including a trail map, at presidio.gov.

The Presidio Trust also reminds people to never feed coyotes or other wildlife — and keep your dogs on a leash.
