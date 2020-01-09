 Graduation Rates For Black Students / Artist Elisheva Biernoff / REAL IDs | KALW

San Francisco Unified School District's efforts to close the equity gap are paying off. Then, a painter finds something deeper in the photos of perfect strangers. And, we find out what REAL IDs mean for people who don’t have permanent addresses.

A Decade Of Work Leads To Nearly 90 Percent Black Graduation Rate For SFUSD

By 19 seconds ago
Lee Romney / KALW

San Francisco Unified’s graduation rate for African American students jumps to nearly 90 percent — well above the state average.

San Francisco Unified is sharing some good news about graduation rates. Recent data show a jump for African American students -- to nearly 90 percent. That’s a big deal for a district that’s been struggling for decades with a significant African American student achievement gap. But, it turns out, black SFUSD graduates are still leaving high school less prepared for college and careers than other demographic groups.

Intimate Strangers: Elisheva Biernoff Paints Subjects From Found Photographs

By 2 hours ago

Elisheva Biernoff centers people on her canvas, who are sidelined in society. She talks about her growth as an artist from New Mexico to the Bay Area. Her work is featured in the celebration of Fraenkel Gallery’s 40th anniversary.

Can Homeless People Get The REAL ID?

By Victor Tence 6 hours ago
Gabriel White / Flickr / Creative Commons

Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. In the years following 9/11, Congress wanted stricter rules for IDs used to board commercial planes. Which is why, almost two decades later you will need a REAL ID to fly domestically. So, listener Mary Rees wanted to know, “Can people who are homeless get a REAL ID?”