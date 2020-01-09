 A Decade Of Work Leads To Nearly 90 Percent Black Graduation Rate For SFUSD | KALW
Crosscurrents

A Decade Of Work Leads To Nearly 90 Percent Black Graduation Rate For SFUSD

By 1 minute ago
  • SFUSD college-bound seniors Kamiah Brown and Benjamin Bennett prepare to emcee the African American Honor Roll celebration in February 2019 with event organizer Virginia Marshall.
    Lee Romney / KALW

San Francisco Unified’s graduation rate for African American students jumps to nearly 90 percent — well above the state average.

San Francisco Unified is sharing some good news about graduation rates. Recent data show a jump for African American students -- to nearly 90 percent. That’s a big deal for a district that’s been struggling for decades with a significant African American student achievement gap. But, it turns out, black SFUSD graduates are still leaving high school less prepared for college and careers than other demographic groups.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

Tags: 
education
Race & Identity