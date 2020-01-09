A Decade Of Work Leads To Nearly 90 Percent Black Graduation Rate For SFUSD

San Francisco Unified’s graduation rate for African American students jumps to nearly 90 percent — well above the state average.

San Francisco Unified is sharing some good news about graduation rates. Recent data show a jump for African American students -- to nearly 90 percent. That’s a big deal for a district that’s been struggling for decades with a significant African American student achievement gap. But, it turns out, black SFUSD graduates are still leaving high school less prepared for college and careers than other demographic groups.

