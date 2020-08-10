 City Visions: MUNI's Jeff Tumlin On How Public Transportation Will Survive | KALW
City Visions

City Visions: MUNI's Jeff Tumlin On How Public Transportation Will Survive

By City Visions 12 minutes ago
  • iStock/Andrei Stanescu

“Is it safe to take the bus?” That’s the question on people’s minds as we enter into the seventh month of the pandemic in the Bay Area. With ridership down, revenue across all Bay Area transit agencies has taken a huge hit that they may never recover from. Host Ethan Elkind talks to Jeff Tumlin, the director of the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency, about how MUNI is coping with all of these changes and planning for the future.

We'll also hear from Paula Farmer of Book Passage with her recommendations for books on racial justice, and get a Covid update from our experts Erin Allday of the SF Chronicle and Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF

Muni
Jeff Tumlin
buses
Public transit
transportation

