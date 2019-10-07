City Visions: Keeping our eyes on the road towards Vision Zero

What will it take to make San Francisco streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists? In 2014, the City adopted Vision Zero, an ambitious plan to end all traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2024.

After initial declines, traffic fatalities are on the rise. Why hasn’t Vision Zero resulted in safer streets? What is being done to turn things around? Join host Joseph Pace as he speaks with guests working to make Vision Zero a success, as well as advocates for pedestrian and bicycle safety on City Visions, tonight at 7 here on local public radio KALW San Francisco.

Guests:

Marta Lindsey, Communications Director at Walk SF http://walksf.org

Tom Maguire, Interim Director of Transportation with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Roger Rudick, Editor of Streetsblog San Francisco http://sf.streetsblog.org/

Megan Wier, MPH, Director of the Program on Health, Equity and Sustainability at the SF Department of Public Health, and co-chair of the Vision Zero San Francisco Task Force http://visionzerosf.org