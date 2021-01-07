 California Lawmakers Share Their Accounts Of The Attack On The Capitol | KALW

California Lawmakers Share Their Accounts Of The Attack On The Capitol

  • U.S. representatives Jimmy Panetta, Judy Chu, Brad Sherman, and Nanette Barragan (from left to right)
    Public Domain

Early this morning, the United States Congress voted to certify the electoral college votes confirming the new Biden administration. But before that, the world watched as the U.S. Capitol was taken over a by a violent mob of pro-Trump extremists.

California representatives Jimmy Panetta, Brad Sherman, Judy Chu, and Nanette Baragán share their firsthand accounts of what it was like to be there. 

These interviews were brought to us from our partner stations KPCC in Los Angeles and KAZU in Monterey. Click the play button above to listen.

