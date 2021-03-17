Bayview Edition: March 17, 2021

“Building Back Stronger: Funding to support the Black community"

Through this initiative, $6 million annually will be invested in program recommendations developed by dozens of community members across months of meetings hosted by Director Davis and the Human Rights Commission. For more details, click here to visit the SF Human Rights Commission website.

These investments are focused on closing the Black unemployment gap, in which Black San Franciscans continue to have an estimated unemployment rate 2.5 times that of the citywide average, with similarly disproportionate gaps in income and wealth.

Section G includes "Funding to Support the Black Community"

Due Wednesday, March 31 at 5pm

“Dream Keeper Initiative - African American Economic Development Investment”

This RFP is part of a larger economic development plan focused on delivering services and funding in key areas to improve economic development outcomes for African American businesses, entrepreneurs and wider communities in San Francisco. This RFP includes a total of $3.75 million in investments, and resulting grants will be managed by OEWD's Invest In Neighborhoods (IIN) division.

Due Friday, April 2 at 5pm

San Mateo County Moves Into Less Restrictive Orange Tier

“This is an important milestone for San Mateo County and every resident should be proud of the role they played in bringing us here by continuing to wear a mask, social distance, test and receiving the vaccine when they are eligible,” said Board of Supervisors President David J. Canepa. “However, this is not the time to grow complacent. This is the time to remain strong as a community and to help those around us so that we can continue to open up our economy further.”

The SF Market in the Bayview COVID-19 Vaccine Site — SF.Gov

Bayview-Hunter's Point residents can get a 2nd dose for the Covid-19 vaccine at the SF Market in the Bayview walk-up site, located at 901 Rankin Street, San Francisco, CA 94124. To check eligibility or book an appt, visit this website. You do not need to be a Sutter Health member to book an appointment.

The Rafiki Coalition for Health and Wellness (click here for Facebook page) offers a virtual Healthy Heart Cardio Dance party, Wednesdays at 11am and Thursdays at 5pm. Open to all ages! See flyer below, and click here for the Zoom link to attend: https://buff.ly/3bFS17n

