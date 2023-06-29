Governor Newson ramps up state police presence to combat San Francisco's fentanyl epidemic

Governor Gavin Newson has announced an increased state police presence in San Francisco as part of a continuing effort to crack down on the city’s fentanyl epidemic. KALW’s Caroline King has more…

Beginning in May, Governor Newson brought in California Highway Patrol officers as well as members of The National Guard to assist San Francisco's Police Department in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

The initial number of CHP officers assigned to the area was seven to 10 per day. Now the number of officers has more than doubled to 20 per day.

CHP officers plan to conduct new unannounced “surges” in crime hotspots to confiscate drugs and weapons and arrest dealers

Newsom added he is also increasing the number of California National Guard members assigned with gathering intelligence, providing analytical support and long term strategies for shutting down drug cartels.

The increased police presence has already led to more drug related arrests. Since May 1st, CHP has made 115 drug related arrests and seized more than eight kilos of fentanyl. SFPD has also cited or arrested 340 people.

CHP is not subject to city oversight and many of these arrests have come from routine traffic stops, a tactic which SFPD has attempted to move away from since this method has been linked to racial profiling.

Critics of this strategy argue that punishing drug dealers and users won’t solve the problem. Instead, they advocate for a focus on addiction and overdose treatment.