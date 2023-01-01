Caroline King

Caroline is a recent SFSU graduate with a passion for storytelling, music, and intertwining the two! She fell in love with radio during her time in Santa Cruz when she got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a community station as an intern at the brand-new KSQD. She was the program director at SF State’s KSFS Radio and became even more inspired to continue connecting people through radio! She was born and raised in the Bay Area and currently lives in Marin County with my parents, three dogs, and partner. They love to spend as much time at the beach as possible.