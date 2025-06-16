© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Queer Power Hour Live! “Pride, Protest, & Punchlines”

KALW | By Christopher J. Beale
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Dante D. Jones

An excerpt from this event aired in the June 16, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last week, KALW hosted a wild night of fun and laughter at our event space in Downtown San Francisco. It was a live episode of our show, Queer Power Hour, and the theme was “Pride, Protest, & Punchlines.”

The night was Hosted by Christopher J. Beale, the voice behind the acclaimed Stereotypes podcast. In this excerpt we bring you the comedic stylings of Natasha Muse.
Crosscurrents
Christopher J. Beale
Christopher J. Beale is an independent radio host, producer, and journalist living in San Francisco.
See stories by Christopher J. Beale