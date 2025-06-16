Queer Power Hour Live! “Pride, Protest, & Punchlines”

An excerpt from this event aired in the June 16, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last week, KALW hosted a wild night of fun and laughter at our event space in Downtown San Francisco. It was a live episode of our show, Queer Power Hour, and the theme was “Pride, Protest, & Punchlines.”

The night was Hosted by Christopher J. Beale, the voice behind the acclaimed Stereotypes podcast. In this excerpt we bring you the comedic stylings of Natasha Muse.