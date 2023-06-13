© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Politics & Government

New state budget agreement could help Bay Area transit

KALW | By Max Harrison-Caldwell
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains sit idle at a BART maintenance facility on the first day of the BART strike on October 18, in Richmond, Calif.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains at a BART maintenance facility in Richmond, Calif.

Remember the mock funerals for Bay Area transit agencies earlier this month? Well, with a new state budget agreement, BART and Muni may hang on to life after all.

The agreement, released Sunday night, would strike Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed cuts to capital transit projects — which would have reduced the state’s Transportation Infrastructure Package by $2 billion. The agreement would also provide $1.1 billion to transit agencies.

But Annie Fryman, Director of Special Projects at the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association, or SPUR, said it’s not enough.

“On its own, this state money will still result in really significant service cuts for Bay Area commuters,” Fryman said.

Fryman said the agreement would cover one-third to one-half of the required funding.

In a statement, State Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, called the agreement a “very meaningful step in tackling the fiscal cliff,” but agreed that agencies need even more funding.

The new budget agreement still needs Governor Newsom’s signature by July 1 to become final. In the meantime, lawmakers will work to pass a budget bill by this Thursday, June 15.

Max Harrison-Caldwell
Max Harrison-Caldwell is a summer intern at KALW and a student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where he is studying audio reporting and photojournalism. Before going back to school, he covered streets and public space for The Frisc. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, the Boston Globe, and Thrasher Magazine.
