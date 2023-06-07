Transit cuts in Governor’s new proposed budget would reduce local transit service

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a new budget to mitigate the state’s $32 billion budget deficit. The new proposal cuts the state transit budget by $2 billion.

If the proposed budget is approved, BART’s 150 thousand daily riders could expect to see cuts to weeknight and weekend service. Certain stations and lines could also be closed. Service would also be reduced for AC Transit, CalTrain, and SF Muni.

Local transit agencies have been struggling since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought sharp declines in use. Ridership has since returned to just over half of pre-pandemic levels, according to a state report .

Several California congress members signed a letter on June 2, asking the Governor to find the funding for transit. It stated that federal funding beyond COVID relief funds is unlikely to come out of a divided Congress.

The Governor’s Office has until midnight, June 15, to submit the final budget.