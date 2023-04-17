Alameda County evictions expected to rise dramatically

That would match the rate in Contra Costa County and Santa Clara County following the end of their moratoriums.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, evictions were as high as 4,000 annually in Alameda County. Evictions were below 500 in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the lowest in at least the past four years.

Michelle Starratt, director of the county's Housing and Community Development Department said, "We believe evictions will spike. We will see a huge amount of displacement."

The result will be an increase in homelessness, county staff said in a report last month provided to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Staff in the report made three recommendations to the county's top leaders that can be implemented now.

One, supervisors can continue to provide funding for the Alameda County Housing Secure program, which provides legal services to prevent displacement of residents.

Two, supervisors can create a program to prevent foreclosures on some rental housing providers who are facing hardship because their tenants haven't paid rent.

Third, the county could use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide monetary support to at-risk community members such as newcomers, refugees and asylum seekers. They may be in need because they have low income, the moratorium is expiring and COVID-19 and health care funding is drying up.

Alameda County's eviction moratorium lasted 37 months while federal resources were available for only 15 months.

An estimated $120 million is what Alameda County tenants currently owe, according to the county.