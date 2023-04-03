Appeal courts rules in favor of proposed A’s ballpark

The First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco rejected all but one claim by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance about the inadequacy of the project's environmental impact report. The Oakland City Council certified the report in February of last year.

The appeals court ruling means the project can move forward once the city and A's address what the lower court ruled was an inadequate mitigation measure related to wind. The appeals court upheld the lower court's requirement to revise that measure.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement late Thursday, "This is great news for Oakland residents and fans throughout the Bay Area. Today's unanimous decision once again confirms that the City not only complied with the law but undertook a thorough and thoughtful environmental analysis of the A's potential ballpark development at Howard Terminal."

Thao said earlier this year that the Oakland A's and the city have started discussing the project again following her election as mayor.

Still under consideration is how infrastructure off the project site will be paid for. Community benefits such as the amount of affordable housing is an issue, too.

The proposed waterfront ballpark will seat about 35,000 people and the overall development will include much more.