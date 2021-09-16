© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: What Data Does WhatsApp Collect From Its Users?

Published September 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM PDT
WhatsApp and Facebook icons are shown on a phone screen.

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing a ProPublica investigation exposing how Facebook undermines privacy protections for its two billion WhatsApp users. In 2014, Facebook bought the world's largest messaging service WhatsApp for $19 billion.

WhatsApp's more than 1,000 contract workers in Austin, Texas, Dublin and Singapore use extensive monitoring software to sift through millions of private messages, images and videos. That information is then regularly shared with prosecutors. In one case, WhatsApp user data helped prosecutors build a high-profile case against a Treasury Department employee who leaked confidential documents to BuzzFeed News that exposed how dirty money flows through US banks.

Guest:

Peter Elkind, award-winning investigative journalist covering politics and government at ProPublica

Web Resources:

ProPublica: How Facebook Undermines Privacy Protections for Its 2 Billion WhatsApp Users

Your Call's Media Roundtable: An Ugly Truth — Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination

Tags

Your CallwhatsappFacebokPeter Elkind
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar