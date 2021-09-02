© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable- An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination

Published September 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM PDT
An Ugly Truth, by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang
An Ugly Truth, by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with New York Times tech reporter Sheera Frankel, co-author of the new book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination.

It reveals Facebook’s growth-at-any-cost-business strategy, how the platform became a haven for disinformation and hate speech, and how the company’s ad business model was predicated on mining user’s personal data. In 2020 alone, Facebook brought in $85.9 billion in revenue. What will it take to regulate Facebook and hold them accountable?

Guest:

Sheera Frankel, award-winning tech reporter for the New York Times who covers cybersecurity. Previously, she spent over a decade in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent, reporting for BuzzFeed, NPR and more. She is co-author of the new book, “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination”

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Sheera Frankel and Cecilia Kang: Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg’s Partnership Did Not Survive Trump

The New York Times, Sheera Frankel: The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online

Knight Columbia: Researchers, NYU, Knight Institute Condemn Facebook’s Effort to Squelch Independent Research about Misinformation

The Guardian, Chris McGreal: Facebook let fossil-fuel industry push climate misinformation, report finds

Tags

Your CallFacebokSheera Frankelmisinformation
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar