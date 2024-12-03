The doctor said he’d never walk again. He was wrong.

A message from Uncuffed alum Anthony Ivy:

After 12 years behind bars, I’m now living life on the outside, navigating this new chapter. Since getting out, I’ve been hired and mentored by Uncuffed. I’m currently enrolled in KALW’s Audio Academy program and an Uncuffed audio engineering class. I’m also working as an associate producer for the DJ Uncuffed Playlist. This program has been life-changing. It’s the best thing I did on the inside to prepare myself for life on the outside. That’s why I’m encouraging people to support Uncuffed. It’s not just a program—it’s a bridge to success for people both inside and out.

If you want to be part of that change, go to http://www.KALW.org/Uncuffed/donate. As a thank you for our listeners, we’re dropping this bonus episode with one of the first stories I did with Uncuffed.



***

If a doctor said you’d never walk again, would you believe them?

Keith Paul Jones refused to.

A drug deal gone bad transformed Jones' life. In the blink of an eye, he went from an active husband and father, to a hospital bed. He was unable to move his legs for almost two years.

Jones told one of our Uncuffed producers, Anthony Ivy, the story of how his world was torn apart, and rebuilt from the rubble with the support of his wife.

"The doctor told me I had a 50-50 chance. he believed that I wouldn't be able to walk again...I knew it wasn't the truth." Keith Paul Jones

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .