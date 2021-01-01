The application window for the 2020-21 Audio Academy is now closed. Check back here in early spring of 2021 for info about next year’s program!



This program is designed to give you a professional audio production and journalism education, tuition-free.

We are looking for:

· Creative thinkers, great writers, audiophiles who dream in sound & story

· Anyone who is hungry to break into the world of audio journalism

· People with a passion for covering a diversity of communities

· Ideally, people who are knowledgeable about the Bay Area

· Team players ready to work hard in a supportive newsroom

· Fans of workday dance parties (appreciated but not required!)

About the program

You will be an integral part of the production of our award-winning daily news show, Crosscurrents. Our show is known for “going deeper” and telling nuanced, sound-rich stories. You’ll help with some newsroom tasks like fact-checking and research, while also getting to pitch and produce your own radio features in our supportive, collaborative newsroom.

In addition, you will receive in-depth training in audio journalism and production through evening seminars taught by KALW reporters, engineers, and special guests. Seminar topics include: field recording; editing in Protools; writing for radio; and voicing. In addition, every Audio Academy fellow will receive mentorship from Crosscurrents staff as well as shadowing opportunities.

Commitment and Timeline:

Start date: 2021 TBD

End date: 2022 TBD

Participants will be asked to commit to a minimum of 16 hours of work per week. This includes one regularly scheduled eight-hour shift in our newsroom (Monday–Thursday) and another eight hours working in the field, producing your own stories. We do our best to accommodate everyone’s schedules for these newsroom days.

Participants will also be asked to attend weekly evening seminars (6:30 to 9 p.m.) on Wednesdays from September to December and then monthly evening seminars (6:30 to 9 p.m.) on the first Wednesday of each month from January to June.

The Academy includes a two-week break in late December and two flexible vacation weeks for each participant. Enrollment in a college or university is not necessary to participate. This is a free and unpaid training opportunity.

Questions? Email Marissa at marissa@kalw.org

We look forward to meeting you!

KALW encourages a diverse pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. We value diversity.