The Uncuffed Playlist is hosted by student DJs at Solano State Prison in Vacaville, California.

They share the songs that help them get through their prison time, and tell personal stories about how those songs relate to their lives. The Uncuffed Playlist is a special project from KALW, which has been working in prisons since 2012. It’s California’s first radio music program hosted by incarcerated people and broadcast to the general public. Learn more about the Uncuffed Playlist.

The training program is supported by the California Department of Corrections Division of Rehabilitative Programs, Unlikely Collaborators, and listeners like you.

Learn more and support Uncuffed at www.weareuncuffed.org.