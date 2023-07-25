© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

SFMTA's Future / San Quentin Marathon / Every Road In San Jose

Published July 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Steve Brooks runs around the track at San Quentin State Prison. 105 laps equals a marathon.
26.2 TO LIFE
San Francisco’s public transit is still recovering, but a better future might be just a few stops down the line. Today, a conversation with the director of the SFMTA. Then, we’ll hear about how running a marathon inside prison can be life changing. And, we’ll tour Northern California’s biggest city with the guy who ran every road in town. Plus a reading from San Francisco author, Ann Jacobus.

