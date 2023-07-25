SFMTA's Future / San Quentin Marathon / Every Road In San Jose
San Francisco’s public transit is still recovering, but a better future might be just a few stops down the line. Today, a conversation with the director of the SFMTA. Then, we’ll hear about how running a marathon inside prison can be life changing. And, we’ll tour Northern California’s biggest city with the guy who ran every road in town. Plus a reading from San Francisco author, Ann Jacobus.
- Is SFMTA headed for a post-pandemic boom or bust?
- "I can do anything": The marathon mindset at San Quentin
- Touring San Jose with the man who ran every road in town
- Ann Jacobus tackles mental health, grief, redemption in her novel