"I can do anything": The marathon mindset at San Quentin

This interview aired in the July 25, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

I took that same marathon mindset to everything I’m involved in….all I gotta do is do it and eventually I’ll be good at it. Steve Brooks

When you enter the San Quentin Prison Yard, you’ll pass pull-up bars, picnic tables, tennis courts, and a big baseball diamond. People walk to and from classes and groups. Others give each other haircuts, playing cards or musical instruments. On the concrete, there’s a faint white outline of a running track. It circles a quarter mile around the bustling yard. If you run around that track 105 times, you’ll have completed the San Quentin Marathon. Every year, incarcerated people train to complete the race. And for many, running is more than a way to work out. Uncuffed Producer Steve Brooks shares his journey to becoming a marathoner at San Quentin.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .