Is SFMTA headed for a post-pandemic boom or bust?

This interview aired in the July 25, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Transportation within San Francisco was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown three years ago. Some transit agencies, like BART and Caltrain are bouncing back, some faster than others. Meanwhile, the SFMTA, which runs Muni buses and trains, isn't only rebounding, it's pivoting towards the future, ushering a fleet of zero emissions buses. SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin recently spoke with KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid about his agencies immediate past, present and future.