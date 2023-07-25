© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Is SFMTA headed for a post-pandemic boom or bust?

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
This interview aired in the July 25, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Transportation within San Francisco was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown three years ago. Some transit agencies, like BART and Caltrain are bouncing back, some faster than others. Meanwhile, the SFMTA, which runs Muni buses and trains, isn't only rebounding, it's pivoting towards the future, ushering a fleet of zero emissions buses. SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin recently spoke with KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid about his agencies immediate past, present and future.

