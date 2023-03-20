Oakland's Trash Falcons / Margaret Cho / New Arrivals

Did you know KALW is member-supported public radio? When you make a donation to KALW you’re financially supporting the programs you love and you become a member of this station. We can’t do shows like Crosscurrents without the financial support of our listeners. You make it all possible. Become a member today with a gift and from all of us, thank you!

One group is keeping fun at the center of something that’s the cause of a lot of grumbling — litter. Today, we go out with Oakland’s Trash Falcons. Then, Bay Area comedic legend Margaret Cho reflects on her 40-year career. And, we’ll hear a reading from Berkeley author, Monica Wesolowska.

