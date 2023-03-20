© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Comedian Margaret Cho is 'Live and Livid!' celebrating her 40 year career

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Sergio Garcia
Comedian Margaret Cho
“I look back and I think that’s my greatest achievement was to make it possible for other people to dream that they can be in show business.”
Margaret Cho

Comedian Margaret Cho is celebrating 40 years in the comedy industry on a special tour. It’s called “Live and Livid!” She broke ground in 1994 starring in “All American Girl,” the first Asian-American sitcom on network television. Margaret’s comedy and activism has inspired many women, Asians, and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Catch Margaret’s “Live and LIVID!” show at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco on June 2.

Porfirio Rangel co-produced this interview.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
