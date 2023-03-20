Comedian Margaret Cho is 'Live and Livid!' celebrating her 40 year career

“I look back and I think that’s my greatest achievement was to make it possible for other people to dream that they can be in show business.” Margaret Cho

Comedian Margaret Cho is celebrating 40 years in the comedy industry on a special tour. It’s called “Live and Livid!” She broke ground in 1994 starring in “All American Girl,” the first Asian-American sitcom on network television. Margaret’s comedy and activism has inspired many women, Asians, and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Catch Margaret’s “Live and LIVID!” show at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco on June 2.

Porfirio Rangel co-produced this interview.