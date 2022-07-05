@Work: Great America / Judy Juanita / New Arrivals Collection: Essays
Today, we are going to hear what it’s like being a medic at a favorite summer destination, Great America. Then, we speak with author Judy Juanita about joining the Black Panther Party in the 60s. And, we’ll hear readings from three San Francisco authors: Beth Winegarner, Virgie Tovar and Jodi Klein.
- Safety patrol & double mommy duty
- Author and activist Judy Juanita talks Oakland history and the Black arts movement
- Beth Winegarner zine explores gender in glam metal
- Body Image Activist Virgie Tovar Says We’re Still Sending The Wrong Message To Girls
Jodi Klein writes about first dates in a new collection of essays