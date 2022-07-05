Author and activist Judy Juanita talks about Oakland history and the Black arts movement

Judy Juanita joined the Black Panther Party while attending San Francisco State University. Women made up two-thirds of the Black Panther Party. She later served as the editor of their newspaper in the late '60s. A few days after graduating college, she taught in SFSU’s Black Studies Dept.-- the first in the nation. Most recently she won an American Book Award for her poetry collection “Manhattan My Ass, You’re in Oakland.” She’s part of an anthology honoring the Black Arts Movement called Black Fire - This Time.

See Judy read with other esteemed writers featured in the anthology Black Fire - This Time. The San Francisco Public Library is hosting a virtual reading on Saturday, July 16th at 1pm.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.