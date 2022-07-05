© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Author and activist Judy Juanita talks about Oakland history and the Black arts movement

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT
Judy Juanita joined the Black Panther Party while attending San Francisco State University. Women made up two-thirds of the Black Panther Party. She later served as the editor of their newspaper in the late '60s. A few days after graduating college, she taught in SFSU’s Black Studies Dept.-- the first in the nation. Most recently she won an American Book Award for her poetry collection “Manhattan My Ass, You’re in Oakland.” She’s part of an anthology honoring the Black Arts Movement called Black Fire - This Time.

See Judy read with other esteemed writers featured in the anthology Black Fire - This Time. The San Francisco Public Library is hosting a virtual reading on Saturday, July 16th at 1pm.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
