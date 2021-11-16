© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
@WORK
COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.

Safety patrol & double mommy duty

KALW | By Christopher J. Beale
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM PST
AlainaGreatAmerica.jpg
Alaina Duffield
/
Alaina Duffield - Safety Operations Supervisor

After not opening at all in 2020, California’s Great America and it’s employees are back. For KALW’s series At Work, Christopher Beale talks to someone on the safety team, whose experiences during the pandemic changed her perspective on work.

Arts & CultureCrosscurrents
Christopher J. Beale
Christopher J. Beale is an independent radio host, producer, and journalist living in San Francisco.
