COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.
Safety patrol & double mommy duty
After not opening at all in 2020, California’s Great America and it’s employees are back. For KALW’s series At Work, Christopher Beale talks to someone on the safety team, whose experiences during the pandemic changed her perspective on work.
