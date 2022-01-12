Free school meals / Lunchtime at Burton High School / New Arrivals: Alexis Fajardo

Today, we hear how Bay Area Schools are now funded to give students two free meals a day, and that means schools are feeding a lot more kids. So we decicded to check in with school chefs and students to see how it’s going. Then, we keep it on the topic of school meals and also very close to home with a visit to the Burton High School cafeteria for lunch. And, we hear a reading from Santa Rosa graphic novelist Alexis Fajardo's latest work.

