Shelter-In-Place Hotels For Seniors / Education Budget Windfall / New Arrivals: Christine Peck

Today, a nurse practitioner takes us inside one of San Francisco's shelter-in-place hotels, and we hear from one of the hotel's guests about how regular medical care has made a difference in their life. It's the first in a three-part series about aging, healthcare, and homelessness. Then, we hear how billions of state dollars are coming into public schools and get a breakdown of where it's going. And, Mill Valley author Christine Peck reads from her new children’s book about a girl named Izzy.

