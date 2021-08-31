What Does The New Education Budget Mean For Bay Area Schools?

This year, California received an influx in funding for public schools.

The new budget will provide billions of dollars to speed up movement on longterm goals like transitional kindergarten for all four-year-olds and extending the school day for low-income elementary students. It also includes enough funding to make a dent in a teacher shortage through teacher residencies and other credentialing incentives.

In this interview with EdSource reporter John Fensterwald, we look at what to expect in the upcoming academic year.

