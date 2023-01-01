© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Cesar Villa

  • Wilbert Stoneham
    Law & Justice
    My Enemy Saved My Life
    Uncuffed
    Death is a normal part of life in prison, but it’s rare that someone can live to tell the tale. Wilbert Stoneham dropped to the floor one day after a cardiac arrest. He awoke to realize he was being brought back to life by a guard who was once his nemesis. How a near-death experience can change your perspective on everything, including someone you despised.

