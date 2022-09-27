© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Uncuffed_1400_art.png
Uncuffed

My Enemy Saved My Life

Published September 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Wilbert Stoneham
Steve Drown/Uncuffed
/
Wilbert Stoneham (R) had a cardiac arrest and was rescued by Officer Handy (L), a guard who had previously given him a write-up.

Death is a normal part of life in prison, but it’s rare that someone can live to tell the tale. Wilbert Stoneham dropped to the floor one day after a cardiac arrest. He awoke to realize he was being brought back to life by a guard who was once his nemesis. How a near-death experience can change your perspective on everything, including someone you despised.

The same guy that be chasing me all the time, was the same guy doing CPR, pumping life into my body.
Wilbert Stoneham

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

To learn more, and to sign up for Uncuffed news, go to www.WeAreUncuffed.org.

A transcript will be available here within a week.

Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
See stories by Uncuffed
Damon Cooke
See stories by Damon Cooke
bf thames
bf thames (Brian Thames) is a founding producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
See stories by bf thames