My Enemy Saved My Life

Death is a normal part of life in prison, but it’s rare that someone can live to tell the tale. Wilbert Stoneham dropped to the floor one day after a cardiac arrest. He awoke to realize he was being brought back to life by a guard who was once his nemesis. How a near-death experience can change your perspective on everything, including someone you despised.

The same guy that be chasing me all the time, was the same guy doing CPR, pumping life into my body. Wilbert Stoneham

