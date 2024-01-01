Brooke Corso is a Development and Communications Manager at KALW. Her radio journey began at WZLY 91.5 FM, where she DJ’ed a live show for four years. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Cinema & Media Studies and Computer Science, earning honors for her dissertation Cyborgs in the Filmic Imagination. Previously, she worked in software as a Solutions Engineer.

In her free time, Brooke enjoys volunteering at the SPCA, attending screenings at the Alamo and the Roxie, and doing freelance photo work for locals bands and artists.

Brooke is originally from Traverse City, Michigan. She currently lives in The Mission District in San Francisco. You can check out her website here.

