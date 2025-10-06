Newsom vetoes bill to regulate the use of license plate readers

Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Proposition 274 last week claiming it would impede criminal investigations.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies applauded the move to veto the bill.

Prop 274 was introduced last month amid reports police were misusing the data.

Records obtained by the SF Standard earlier this year show that San Francisco and Oakland police departments improperly shared data. They made it available to federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement — violating state law .

Supporters of the bill think the governor missed an opportunity to protect against misuse of power.

Among other things, Senate Bill 274 would have demanded that the state Department of Justice perform random audits on police departments’ usage of the license plate technology.