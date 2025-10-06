© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Newsom vetoes bill to regulate the use of license plate readers

KALW | By Arlen Levy
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:03 PM PDT
Automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems disguised as construction barrels on the side of California State Route 98 in Mt. Signal, California.
Dugan Meyer
/
Wikimedia Commons
Automated license plate reader (ALPR) systems disguised as construction barrels on the side of California State Route 98 in Mt. Signal, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Proposition 274 last week claiming it would impede criminal investigations.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies applauded the move to veto the bill.

Prop 274 was introduced last month amid reports police were misusing the data. 

Records obtained by the SF Standard earlier this year show that San Francisco and Oakland police departments improperly shared data. They made it available to federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement — violating state law.

Supporters of the bill think the governor missed an opportunity to protect against misuse of power.

Among other things, Senate Bill 274 would have demanded that the state Department of Justice perform random audits on police departments’ usage of the license plate technology.

Following the bill's veto, the handling of this data will continue without external oversight.
Arlen Levy
Arlen Levy is a Newsroom Fellow with Crosscurrents 2026 Audio Academy
