Eleven Major Wildfires Continue To Burn In California

Almost 10,000 firefighters remain on the front lines of California’s wildfires. There are currently 11 major incidents according to Cal Fire . The two largest fires are the Dixie Fire, which is more than 90 percent contained, and the Fawn Fire, which is more than 50 percent contained.

Since the start of 2021, there have been more than 7,000 wildfires in California, which have burned more than 2.4 million acres.

It's less than last year. Through the same period in 2020, there were more than 8,000 fires, which burned over 3.6 million acres.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said as fall begins, it is vital to remember that some of the largest and most devastating wildfires occur during the autumn months.

