Celebrating Pride while fighting Trump's anti-LGBTQ policies
On this edition of Your Call, we continue with KALW Pride week by finding out how LGBTQ+ communities are celebrating and fighting back against the Trump administration's anti-LGBTQ policies.
The administration has reduced funding and eliminated entire programs that provide healthcare, mental health, social services and more for LGBTQ+ people. Programs at the state level are also being threatened.
Guests:
Dannie Cesena, network director at the California LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network
Sherrill Wayland, senior director of special initiatives and partnerships at SAGE
Phillip Hammack, Professor of Psychology & Director of the Sexual & Gender Diversity Lab at UC Santa Cruz
Resources:
KFF: Overview of President Trump’s Executive Actions Impacting LGBTQ+ Health
Healthbeat: The U.S. was on track to end the HIV epidemic. Budget cuts threaten that progress.
Yahoo/NBC News: Trump administration axes more than $125M in LGBTQ health funding, upending research field