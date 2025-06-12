Celebrating Pride while fighting Trump's anti-LGBTQ policies

On this edition of Your Call, we continue with KALW Pride week by finding out how LGBTQ+ communities are celebrating and fighting back against the Trump administration's anti-LGBTQ policies.

The administration has reduced funding and eliminated entire programs that provide healthcare, mental health, social services and more for LGBTQ+ people. Programs at the state level are also being threatened.

Guests:

Dannie Cesena, network director at the California LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network

Sherrill Wayland, senior director of special initiatives and partnerships at SAGE

Phillip Hammack, Professor of Psychology & Director of the Sexual & Gender Diversity Lab at UC Santa Cruz

Resources:

KFF: Overview of President Trump’s Executive Actions Impacting LGBTQ+ Health

Healthbeat: T he U.S. was on track to end the HIV epidemic. Budget cuts threaten that progress.