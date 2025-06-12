© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Celebrating Pride while fighting Trump's anti-LGBTQ policies

By Rose Aguilar,
Andrew Stelzer
Published June 12, 2025 at 8:40 AM PDT
cc via user Media Ninja

On this edition of Your Call, we continue with KALW Pride week by finding out how LGBTQ+ communities are celebrating and fighting back against the Trump administration's anti-LGBTQ policies.

The administration has reduced funding and eliminated entire programs that provide healthcare, mental health, social services and more for LGBTQ+ people. Programs at the state level are also being threatened.

Guests:

Dannie Cesena, network director at the California LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network

Sherrill Wayland, senior director of special initiatives and partnerships at SAGE

Phillip Hammack, Professor of Psychology & Director of the Sexual & Gender Diversity Lab at UC Santa Cruz

Resources:

KFF: Overview of President Trump’s Executive Actions Impacting LGBTQ+ Health

Healthbeat: The U.S. was on track to end the HIV epidemic. Budget cuts threaten that progress.

Yahoo/NBC News: Trump administration axes more than $125M in LGBTQ health funding, upending research field

