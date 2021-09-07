© 2021 KALW
Dismissed: COVID-19 And Disability In California
Over 7 million people in California live with a disability. In this series, reporter Christopher Egusa, who lives with a chronic condition, uncovers stories from people with disabilities and their families who say they were failed by the very systems designed to protect them.

A Disabled Physician Works To Minimize The Healthcare Gap For People With Disabilities

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Ellen FinnChristopher Egusa
Published September 7, 2021 at 4:46 PM PDT
People with disabilities often face an uphill battle when it comes to the medical system. It’s been well documented that they’re taken less seriously and experience worse care and health outcomes than people without disabilities.

In medical schools, training on how to work with patients who have disabilities is rare. That’s starting to change for a new generation of medical students.

Stanford's medical school is a hub for disability awareness and education in the field. In part that's thanks to the efforts of Dr. Peter Poullos, a radiologist who leads the Stanford Medical Abilities Coalition. A disabled physician himself, he and his students are working to increase disability awareness in medicine.

Ellen Finn and Christopher Egusa helped produce this interview. It's part of a series that Christopher produced while participating in the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism‘s 2021 California Fellowship.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Ellen Finn
Ellen (she/her) has a background in oral history, communication studies, and music. For the past two years, she has worked as a homelessness case manager in South Minneapolis. As a social worker, she got to hear compelling stories from her clients every day and is driven to amplify personal narrative as a source of empowerment and change. In her free time she bikes, plays double bass, and does queer stuff.
Christopher Egusa
Christopher was a fellow in the KALW’s Audio Academy class of 2020. He previously interned at NPR. Among other topics, he is interested in reporting on issues of chronic illness, disability, and mental health. Christopher’s background is in film production and social impact strategy. He’s worked with major nonprofits and corporations on developing campaigns that advance social issues.
