A Disabled Physician Works To Minimize The Healthcare Gap For People With Disabilities

People with disabilities often face an uphill battle when it comes to the medical system. It’s been well documented that they’re taken less seriously and experience worse care and health outcomes than people without disabilities.

In medical schools, training on how to work with patients who have disabilities is rare. That’s starting to change for a new generation of medical students.

Stanford's medical school is a hub for disability awareness and education in the field. In part that's thanks to the efforts of Dr. Peter Poullos, a radiologist who leads the Stanford Medical Abilities Coalition. A disabled physician himself, he and his students are working to increase disability awareness in medicine.

