Dismissed: COVID-19 And Disability In California

Dr. Peter Poullos is a radiologist who leads the Stanford Medical Abilities Coalition. He and his students are working to increase disability awareness in medicine.
‘Not Worth The Resources’: How The Pandemic Revealed Existing Biases Against The Disability CommunityDisability advocates say that disabled lives were systematically devalued throughout the pandemic. In this story, we meet a woman with a disability who recounts her experience of medical bias during her hospital stay. And, we meet the advocates fighting the discrimination they say is infused throughout the state’s pandemic response.